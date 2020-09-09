Crock-Pot’s 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker makes just about anything at $40 (Reg. $100)

The official Best buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, this model starts at around $68 via Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. While some Instant Pot model are on sale right now, today’s Crock-Pot offer comes in at well-under those deals and offers up a similar cooking experience. It has four 1-touch settings for pressure and slow cooking as well as sauté and steam modes alongside eight meal presets for everything from bread to yogurt. It comes with a dishwasher-safe 6-quart cooking pot, a plastic serving spoon, and a steaming rack. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above there are a series of multi-cookers from Instant Pot and more still on sale for Labor Day weekend. While the Instant Pot models are starting from $60, you will find the Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Cooker down at just $30. It makes for an ideal alternative to today’s lead offer with much of the same feature set and solid ratings.

Speaking of kitchenware deals, we also still have great offers live on Chefman’s family-sized 12 egg cooker, Anova’s 1,200W Pro cooker, as well as this 1,000-watt Ninja Pro Blender for $69 shipped. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker:

Make a multitude of menu options in this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker, which features a 6-quart pot for family dinners. Four one-touch cook settings let you pressure cook, slow cook, sauté or steam, while eight meal settings do everything from multigrain breads to homemade yoghurt. The air-tight locking lid on this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker offers safe operation.

