Amazon offers indoor/outdoor BN-LINK Smart Plugs from $13 (Reg. up to $20)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BN-LINK (97% positive in the last 12- months) via Amazon is offering 20% off its heavy-duty indoor and outdoor smart plugs. You can score the 2-pack of BN-LINK Wi-Fi Smart Plug Outlets for $12.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $23, this bundle typically sells for between $16 and $18 at Amazon with today’s deal being a new all-time low. Perfect for adding smart control to various appliances, these plugs support Alexa and Google Assistant voice control via compatible devices. You can also control the outlets via the included iOS/Android app with no hub required over a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network connection. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also part of today’s Gold Box sale, you’ll find the BN-LINK Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Outlet for $15.08 Prime shipped. Typically close to $20, this deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The specs and feature set on this one are essentially the same as the option above, but this is just a single plug with three outlets, specifically designed for outdoor use. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through our roundup of the Best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs for 2020 then head over to our smart home deal hub for even more discounts.

More on the BN-LINK Wi-Fi Smart Plug Outlets:

Compatible with Alexa and Google Nest for voice control (Alexa/Google devices sold separately). Perfect for parents, elderly, disabled or if the plug is hard-to-reach. (Alexa and Google Devices sold separately). Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required. Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power most heavy duty electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise.

