Stock up on chocolate Muscle Milk Protein Powder: 5-lbs. for $23 (Reg. $48)

Sep. 9th 2020

Amazon is now offering the 4.94-pound container of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder (chocolate) for $23.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just remember to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and then cancel it afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Typically closer to $48 or so, today’s deal is more than 50% off the going rate and a great time to stock up while the price is right. Muscle Milk’s mixture contains 32-grams of “high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing” proteins per serving along with 2-grams of fiber and vitamins A, C, and D. You’ll also find essential amino acids, including Leaucine, that play a pivotal “role in muscle growth.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

At this price, it’s probably a good idea to stock up no matter how much you have in the cupboard. But if you’re not ready to score more protein powder, take a look at the Muscle Milk Protein Bars. Starting at around $19 (or less with Subscribe & Save), the 12-packs are a great way to get an extra boost of protein through the day and also carry solid ratings.

Another option is the Quest protein bars and we happen to have the 12-pack on sale for under $11 Prime shipped right now.

But while we are talking about your health and fitness routine, be sure to dive into some of our workout companion deals. First up, AirPods Pro with ‘Hey Siri’ dropped to $215 this morning alongside Best Buy’s latest Apple Shopping event. We also have price drops available on Fitbit’s new Sense Smartwatch, Samsung’s Galaxy Fit, and be sure to check out the new Amazon Halo fitness tracker.

More on the Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder:

  • Contains (1) 494 pounds cannister (about 32 servings) of muscle milk Genuine Protein Powder, packaging may vary
  • 32 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass
  • Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone
  • Excellent source of calcium and vitamins A, C, & D.

