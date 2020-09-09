Snooze Action Snorlax Plush hits the Amazon all-time low at $20 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the Pokemon Snooze Action Snorlax Plush for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s offer is 33% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Perfect for the little Pokemon trainers in the house or just for your personal collection, this is a 10-inch plushy figure with a few fun tricks up its sleeve. Snorlax can play in snooze mode complete with big belly rumbles and snoozy yawns, or you can feed him the included Pecha Berry accessory to wake the furry little creature up. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can learn more about Snooze Action Snorlax in our launch coverage alongside the My Partner Eevee toy. You’ll want to browse through all of our favorite Pokemon collectibles right here while you’re at it.

But if the snooze action on today’s Snorlax deal isn’t working for you, there are more affordable options out there for adding the furry little guy to you collection. The Takaratomy Pokemon Metacolle collectible comes in at under $17 or just opt for the Pokemon 4.5-inch Battle Feature Snorlax Figure at $10 Prime shipped.

Speaking of Pokemon, be sure to check out the upcoming MOBA-style Unite team battle game for Switch and New Pokemon Snap, as well as the TCG Battle Academy board game.

More on the Pokemon Snooze Action Snorlax Plush:

With Snooze Action Snorlax you can really feel Snorlax’ belly rumble and hear its BIG yawns with awesome Snooze Action!

Snooze Action Snorlax comes with a special Pecha Berry accessory that you can use to feed Snorlax when it’s in Awake mode, or wake it up from his slumber when it’s in Snooze mode!

Snooze Action Snorlax is the perfect companion to go on adventures with, or just to catch some zzz’s with!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!