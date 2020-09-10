Instant Pot’s black steel Duo Multi-Cooker now $60 shipped (Reg. $125)

Macy’s is now offering the 6-quart black stainless steel Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $125, this is matching our previous mention on the Macy’s exclusive black steel model and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the current Labor Day pricing on the standard model 6-quart Duo Nova, if you prefer the straight-up stainless steel look. This mode sports 14 one-touch smart programs for everything from ribs and soups to beans, rice, poultry, and desserts. While the 6-quart capacity can feed the whole family, it is also great for bulk meal prep and the like. All of the removable parts are dishwasher-safe and it ships with a 1-year warranty. Along with the rock-solid reviews at Macy’s, nearly 100,000 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating as well. More details below.

While you could still achieve that 1-pot meal solution with something like this 6-quart Crock-Pot at $45, there plenty of multi-cooker deals to go around right now. Starting from just $30, you’ll find a host of notable offers from Instant Pot and more still live right here.

Speaking of big-time kitchenware deals, we still have price drops on Anova’s 1,200W Pro cooker as well as Pit Boss’ 1-burner portable gas griddle, and this electric milk frother at $22. But be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Cooker:

The Instant Pot Duo Nova in black stainless steel is the latest generation 7-in-1 multi-tasking, space-saving, time-saving appliance that pressure cooks quickly, sautés, steams, slow cooks, warms, and makes delicious meats, eggs, rice, soup, yogurt and more — all in one healthy, dishwasher-safe, stainless steel pot.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!