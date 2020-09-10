Nintendo Switch cases, controllers, and toys from $10: PowerA, HORI, PDP, more

- Sep. 10th 2020 12:45 pm ET

$10+
0

PowerA’s new Animal Crossing-themed Protection Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite is now up for pre-order at Amazon for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one carries a $25 regular price and is now 20% off, but you’ll be charged the lowest price it drops to between now and the September 30, 2020 release date anyway. This officially licensed Switch protection case features a pale blue and green color treatment adorned with an Animal Crossing pattern and a Tom Nook decal. On the inside, you’ll find a felt lining, along with a special Leaf tag, a screen-protector flap with storage for six game cards, and a zippered mesh pocket for additional accessories. This new release doesn’t have any ratings yet, but PowerA is one of the best in the business. More deals and details below.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

There are some fantastic Nintendo Switch game deals live right now as well including just about all of the best Mario and first-party titles right here. You’ll also want to browse through the latest eShop sale for deals from $4. Then check out the new Fortnite Switch console bundle and the upcoming Breath of the Wild prequel, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.

More on the new PowerA Animal Crossing Protection Case:

  • Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and durable dual zipper pulls
  • Officially Licensed gaming case for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Molded interior with felt lining plus zippered mesh storage fits either system
  • Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for six game cards
  • Nintendo Switch carrying case with two-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$10+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA PDP

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard