Nintendo Switch cases, controllers, and toys from $10: PowerA, HORI, PDP, more

PowerA’s new Animal Crossing-themed Protection Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite is now up for pre-order at Amazon for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one carries a $25 regular price and is now 20% off, but you’ll be charged the lowest price it drops to between now and the September 30, 2020 release date anyway. This officially licensed Switch protection case features a pale blue and green color treatment adorned with an Animal Crossing pattern and a Tom Nook decal. On the inside, you’ll find a felt lining, along with a special Leaf tag, a screen-protector flap with storage for six game cards, and a zippered mesh pocket for additional accessories. This new release doesn’t have any ratings yet, but PowerA is one of the best in the business. More deals and details below.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

There are some fantastic Nintendo Switch game deals live right now as well including just about all of the best Mario and first-party titles right here. You’ll also want to browse through the latest eShop sale for deals from $4. Then check out the new Fortnite Switch console bundle and the upcoming Breath of the Wild prequel, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.

More on the new PowerA Animal Crossing Protection Case:

Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and durable dual zipper pulls

Officially Licensed gaming case for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

Molded interior with felt lining plus zippered mesh storage fits either system

Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for six game cards

Nintendo Switch carrying case with two-year limited warranty

