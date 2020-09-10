While the battle rages on between Epic games and Apple, we are getting a new Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle. Unlike the previous Fortnite Switch offerings, this time around, we are getting a special design on the console itself as well as custom Joy-Con colors and a host of bundled-in goodies. Hit the jump for more details and a closer look.

Alongside the ongoing legal battle with Apple, Epic Games has still been feeding its fans updates and content drops, including the new Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4. The legal troubles also haven’t stopped the company from teaming up with the Mushroom Kingdom on a brand new Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle. It is set for release starting next month in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, but we aren’t sure if the North American version looks the same or even exists at this point.

Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle

Fortnite is quite popular on Switch and Nintendo is looking to capture that interest to move additional console units with its new themed bundle. Unlike previous Fortnite crossover consoles with Nintendo, this one actually features a special edition design on the consoles and controllers. The usual slate gray/black Switch dock is adorned with Fortnite characters and art along with some special touches and accents elsewhere.

As you can see from the imagery, the new Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle also includes custom blue and yellow Joy-Con colorways, while the actual Switch unit/display is emblazoned with Fortnite iconography across the backside.

There will also be some digital goodies attached to the bundle. As expected, a digital copy of Fortnite comes pre-installed on the console along with some cosmetics including the Wildcat Outfit and a Sleek Strike Back Bling, both with two additional styles as well. Add 2,000 V-Bucks (in-game money) to the mix, and this is a great Fortnite Switch starter package.

Fortnite Switch bundle release date

The new Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle is set for release on October 30 in Europe, and the Australian and New Zealand launches are set for November 6.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s hard to say at this point, some believe this bundle, or something like it, will indeed come to North America at some point. And there’s really no apparent reason for it not to. Although, you never really know with Nintendo. The price is also still up in the air, but if previous Fortnite and other special edition Switch bundles are any indication, it will likely be on par with the currently hard-to-get standard edition.

Source: Kotaku

