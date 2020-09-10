Beats Solo3 offer 40-hours of playback on a single charge, now $159 (20% off)

Amazon is offering price cuts on various Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, including more rarely discounted colorways like Club Yellow, to $159 shipped. That’s 20% savings from the regular going rate and in-line with most of our previous mentions this year. Beats Solo3 may not be the latest pair of Apple-backed headphones on the market today, but there’s still a lot to like here at today’s reduced price tag. Notable features include Apple’s W1 chip with up to 40-hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, with Fast Fuel, you’ll be able to get 3-hours of playback with just 5-minutes of charging. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, swing by my review of the Anker Liberty Air truly wireless earbuds that feature an AirPod-like design for a fraction of the cost of the lead deal above. I have found these earbuds to be a suitable alternative to pricier headphones with a good enough build quality to withstand trips to the gym and other strenuous activities.

There’s plenty of headphone deals to go around this week, including an earlier discount on Sony’s Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-ears at $98. You can also score the upgraded version of today’s lead deal, the Solo Pro, at a new Amazon all-time low of $200.

Beats Solo3 feature:

Features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use

Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do

