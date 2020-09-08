Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones + Amazon all-time low = $200 ($100 off)

Amazon offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in multiple colors for $199.95 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $30 and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. With new iPhones seemingly just a few weeks away, now is a great time to score some of the latest Beats headphones. The Solo Pro over-ears deliver a completely wireless design backed by iconic colors and fast connectivity thanks to Apple’s H1 chip. You can also count on Active Noise Cancellation, which stands out as one of the defining features here. With up to 40-hours of battery life you can count on long listening sessions that should last through multiple commutes each week. Learn more in our hands-on review that largely agrees with Amazon’s positive customer ratings so far.

Save over 50% and consider grabbing the Sony Noise Cancelling Over-Ears at $98. With a similar design and your choice of two colors, there’s still a lot to like on this pair of discounted headphones. Up to 35-hours of battery life and support for voice assistants are amongst the highlights here. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 5,300 Amazon reviewers.

For the Android user, consider checking out this particularly notable deal today on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at $110. This is a new all-time low and over 25% off the regular going rate. Sport users will want to consider the Jaybird X4’s at $69, which is a particularly nice price at nearly 35% off. Check out our headphones guide for more.

Beats Solo Pro features:

High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones in red

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise

Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening

Features the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

Compatible with iOS and Android

