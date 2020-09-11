Save up to 33% on LEGO Technic, Advent Calendars, Star Wars, and more from $18

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Catamaran set for $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $50, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 404-piece creation assembles a catamaran that stands over 12-inches long and 17-inches high. Complete with two large hulls and a massive sale, this set stands out from other kits with the ability to actually float in water. On top of being able to assemble the main Catamaran creation, it can also be rebuilt into a race boat model. Head below the fold for even more LEGO deals from $18.

Also on sale today, we’re tracking notable price cuts on this year’s all-new LEGO Advent Calendars starting at $19.97. Right now, Amazon is offering both the Star Wars and Harry Potter versions for $29.97, down from the usual $40 going rate. The City Advent Calendar is also marked down to $19.97, saving you 33%. Across the board, you’re looking at only the second price cuts to date and all-time lows. Each of these kits includes 24 miniature builds and minifigures, making them great kits to get ready for the holidays.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

This has been a big week in the LEGO world, with an official look at the new 3,200-piece Mos Eisley Cantina leading the way. We also got some details on the upcoming collaboration with Levi’s which you can check out here. And then dive into our hands-on review of LEGO’s Super Mario kits.

LEGO Technic Catamaran features:

Take to the water with this racing Catamaran floating toy sailboat, packed with realistic features, like moving sails, dagger boards and rudder! Ideal for developing engineering skills, this 2-in-1 LEGO Technic model catamaran kit lets kids build, play and rebuild, giving an introduction to how boats really work!

