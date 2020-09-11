littleBits Avengers Inventor Kit now $70 (Today only, Reg. up to $150) + more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 60% off coding kits, kids’ playsets, and more. Free shipping is available across the board for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout is the littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit for $69.99. Regularly $150, it fetches closer to $100 right now at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This STEAM-focused kit gives kids (or adults) everything needed to “build and customize an interactive electronic Super hero gauntlet” complete with electronic building blocks, LED Matrix, an “authentic Marvel sound effects bit”, stickers, a battery, and more. You can learn more about what to expect in our launch coverage and hands-on review as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more deals.

If you or your little monster are more of Star Wars fan, you can save some cash with the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit at $55 shipped on Amazon. This one features much of the same STEAM-focus with a companion app containing 22+ missions “so kids can teach their Droid new skills.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot toy sale right here. You’ll find everything from Crayola art sets to Little Tikes toys, and Magformers kits starting from $10.

But if it’s the coding kits you’re after, be sure to check out this ongoing offer on Sphero’s RVR Robot and our hands-on video review. We have also taken a closer look at the LEGO Droid Commander set and the new Mindstorms Robot Inventor coding kit with iPhone support over the last few months as well.

More on the littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit :

Code your gauntlet to unleash 10 authentic Avengers sound effects or record your own hero battlecry.

Includes everything kids need to build and customize an interactive electronic Super hero gauntlet: electronic building blocks, LED Matrix, authentic Marvel sound effects bit, plastic pieces, stickers and battery.

Unlock hours and hours of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) learning with over 18 activities for Super hero kids to build, play and code.

