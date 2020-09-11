PNY’s Elite-X Fit 128GB USB Flash Drive is $18 for today only (Reg. up to $35)

- Sep. 11th 2020 8:35 am ET

Get this deal
REg. $22+ $18
0

Amazon is now offering the PNY Elite-X Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $35 at Best Buy, it usually sells for between $22 and $25 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we have tracked since back in January. While many laptops have moved over to USB-C, having a slim 128GB of USB-3.0 flash drive around can be quite handy for connecting with previous-generation systems and other peripherals. This drive features read speeds up to 200MB/s and backwards compatibility with USB 2.0 devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable USB-C option from a trusted brand for less, you will want to give the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual USB-C Drive a look at $19. But for something even more affordable, the SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive starts at just $6 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 33,000 Amazon customers. You won’t get the tight-fit form-factor on this model, but it will provide the legacy connection for less.

The storage deals don’t stop there though. We also have great offers on Seagate IronWolf 8TB HDDs, Samsung’s latest T7 Touch Portable SSDs, and Sabrent’s 2TB Rocket Nano SSD. Swing by our Mac accessories deal hub for even more.

More on the PNY Elite-X Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive:

  • The 128GB elite x fit USB 3.0 flash drive features read speeds up to 200mb/sec; Backwards compatible with USB 2.0
  • Transfer speeds approximately 10 times faster than standard pny USB 2.0 flash drives
  • Save and share videos, photos, music, and more with ease
  • The 128GB elite x fit USB 3.0 flash drive can hold approximately 23, 674 songs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
REg. $22+ $18
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

pny

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard