PNY’s Elite-X Fit 128GB USB Flash Drive is $18 for today only (Reg. up to $35)

Amazon is now offering the PNY Elite-X Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $35 at Best Buy, it usually sells for between $22 and $25 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we have tracked since back in January. While many laptops have moved over to USB-C, having a slim 128GB of USB-3.0 flash drive around can be quite handy for connecting with previous-generation systems and other peripherals. This drive features read speeds up to 200MB/s and backwards compatibility with USB 2.0 devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable USB-C option from a trusted brand for less, you will want to give the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual USB-C Drive a look at $19. But for something even more affordable, the SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive starts at just $6 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 33,000 Amazon customers. You won’t get the tight-fit form-factor on this model, but it will provide the legacy connection for less.

The storage deals don’t stop there though. We also have great offers on Seagate IronWolf 8TB HDDs, Samsung’s latest T7 Touch Portable SSDs, and Sabrent’s 2TB Rocket Nano SSD. Swing by our Mac accessories deal hub for even more.

More on the PNY Elite-X Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive:

The 128GB elite x fit USB 3.0 flash drive features read speeds up to 200mb/sec; Backwards compatible with USB 2.0

Transfer speeds approximately 10 times faster than standard pny USB 2.0 flash drives

Save and share videos, photos, music, and more with ease

The 128GB elite x fit USB 3.0 flash drive can hold approximately 23, 674 songs

