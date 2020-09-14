Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Live return to all-time low at $150

Woot is currently offering the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $149.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $170, like you’ll find at Amazon or direct from Samsung, today’s offer marks only the second time we’ve seen these earbuds on sale and matches the all-time low. Having just launched last month, Samsung’s latest entry into the true wireless earbuds market delivers a unique bean-shaped design alongside active noise cancellation thanks to 12mm drivers and three built-in microphones. Battery life clocks in at 6-hours per charge, with its Qi-enabled charging case bringing that up to 21-hours in total. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the active noise cancellation and other new features aren’t a massive selling point, going with the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds means you can make out for less. You’ll still score a similar Android-tailored experience alongside a true wireless design. But at $108, you’ll make out for notably less than the newer Galaxy Buds Live.

Or you could lock-in an Amazon all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Pro now that they’re down to $199. And speaking of Samsung, don’t forget that this morning we spotted $200 price cuts on its Galaxy S20/+ 5G Android Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

