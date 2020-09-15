Logitech’s G920 Xbox/PC/PS4 Racing Wheel starting from $232 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel with Pedals for Xbox One at $231.67 shipped. Listed at $400 direct from Logitech, this model has sold in the $350 range for most of this year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Designed for Xbox consoles and PC systems, this model features dual-motor force feedback “that is designed to realistically simulate the feel of your car and tires on every turn.” The wheel is covered in “high-quality, hand-stitched leather,” while the solid steel ball bearings in the wheel shaft alongside stainless steel paddle shifters and pedals round out the durable build quality here. All of the usual gamepad controls, including the D-Pad and console buttons, are easily accessible from the wheel and sit alongside helical gears modeled after the “gearing used in car transmissions.” Rated 4+ stars from over 6,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Amazon also has the PlayStation 4 version down at $281.48 shipped. While not the lowest we have tracked, it is one of the best prices we have seen this year and the lowest we can find right now. Much of the same feature set applies here just with a focus on Sony’s gaming ecosystem rather than Microsoft’s.

While clearly not as robust or hardcore of a solution, you can get a wheel controller for Xbox One from HORI at $100 on Amazon. This officially licensed model will still provide a more authentic experience for racing titles, just don’t expect to get all the bells and whistles on this significantly more affordable option.

Well, its been a big month gaming, and things are about to get even hotter. Microsoft dropped the official pricing and release dates for Xbox Series S/X last week, and Sony is scheduled to do as much in a wide-ranging 40-minute presentation tomorrow afternoon. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for the best pre-order opportunities and the latest details on the next-generation of gaming.

Works on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC – Driving force is designed for the latest racing game titles for your Xbox Series X or Xbox One console. Add driving force to your controller selection and you may never want to race with a regular controller again. G920 driving force pro also works on PC with select titles

