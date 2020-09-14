Official PlayStation 5 price and release date expected in this week’s showcase

- Sep. 14th 2020 12:42 pm ET

0

We may very well be getting the PlayStation 5 price and release date this week. Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog to announce a new showcase event scheduled for Wednesday. The upcoming presentation will be an all-digital one being billed as a last chance to take a look at some of the biggest PS5 launch titles and beyond. But considering all of the details we got from Microsoft last week, we are very much expecting to also see the official PlayStation 5 price and release date. More details below.

PlayStation 5 price and release date this week?

Before PlayStation 5 launches later this year, Sony just “wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!).” This week’s presentation will be a 40-minute, all-digital event that will feature updates on “the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.”

However, after leaked details on Xbox Series S hit, Microsoft unleashed the official release date and price for its entire next-generation lineup last week. And with pre-orders already scheduled to begin on September 22 for Series S/X, we can only assume Sony will be giving us the PlayStation 5 price, release date, and, while pre-order invitations have already “begun,” possibly even more details on when they will go on sale. And that means we are expecting official pricing for both the standard model PlayStation 5 and the disc-less all-digital model.

This week’s PlayStation 5 showcase will air live on YouTube and Twitch on Wednesday, September 16 at 1 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. BST / 10 p.m. CEST / 4 p.m. ET. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the details.

Here are all of the latest details on PS5-compatibility with DualShock 4, PS VR gear, and more, plus all of the new Sony peripherals. Today’s best game deals can be found right here, but Sony is still offering hundreds of digital deals in its latest Essential Picks PS4 game sale as well as a host of VR titles from $1.

More details from Sony:

PlayStation 5 price and release date? Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners. Tune in live on Twitch or YouTube this Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST to see what’s next for PS5.

