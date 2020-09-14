Samsung’s SmartThings Monitoring Kit kickstarts your setup at $99 (Save 30%)

Woot currently offers the Samsung SmartThings Monitoring Kit for $98.99 with free shipping for Prime members; otherwise a $6 fee will apply. Down from its $140 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks the best we’ve seen since April. Samsung’s SmartThings bundle includes a second-generation hub, two multipurpose sensors, motion detector, and smart plug. All of that combines to provide ample security coverage of your setup, while also upgrading your smart home with advanced automations, Z-Wave integration, and more. Over 225 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great way to put your savings to work would be expanding the smart home capabilities of the lead bundle. You can currently score Samsung’s SmartThings Dimmable Light Bulbs at $8 each, delivering voice controlled lighting and more. There’s also plenty of other accessories compatible with the platform to consider, as well.

Expand your Z-Wave setup even further by taking advantage of these ongoing discounts from brands like Inovelli, Aeotec, GE, and more from $28. Or forgo that connectivity and score HomeKit in the process with $40 off this Aqara starter set. You’ll also find even more in our smart home guide.

Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit features:

Your home needs a brain, so get started with a SmartThings Hub. It connects wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and makes them work together. SmartThings works with a wide range of connected devices including lights, speakers, locks, thermostats, sensors and more. Visit the SmartThings website to see the full list of compatible devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!