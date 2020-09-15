LEGO’s Collectible Minifigures are just $3.50 each (30% off), more from $8

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 20 for $3.44. Delivery is free in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ subscription (learn more here). Typically fetching $5, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. While not the all-new Harry Potter figures that just released, LEGO’s Series 20 collectible minifigures include various characters ranging from a drone pilot and model rocket builder to a Super Sentai-themed samurai, viking, olympic athlete, and more. Each of the blind bags will include one of the 16 possible minifigures, which all come paired with accessories and a display stand. Learn more in our announcement coverage from Toy Fair earlier this year. Head below for additional LEGO deals.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

This morning, we got a look at the new LEGO Frankenstein’s monster BrickHeadz which debuts just in time for Halloween. That’s on top of all of the other LEGO deals live right now including an all-time low on the Technic Lamborghini.

LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 20 features:

Kids can bring exciting new play possibilities to any LEGO set with LEGO Minifigures (71027) Series 20. This new 2020 LEGO minifigure series features a colorful lineup of unique LEGO people to collect and display or use with existing playsets to take the stories in new, fun directions.

