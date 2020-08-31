A few weeks back, we told you about the upcoming Radio Flyer Model Y for kids, which arrives with a $100 price tag. If the latest electric vehicle to hit the market isn’t enticing enough, perhaps something a bit sportier is? The Little Car Company looks to ping your James Bond nostalgia with upcoming Aston Martin D85 fully-electric miniature cars. While pricey, these recreations promise an experience like we’ve rarely seen geared toward kids. That includes the ability to travel up to 20 miles on a full charge. Safe to say, you’ll want to keep reading for more details — including the price.

Little Car Company brings the Aston Martin D85 to life

We’ve seen plenty of miniature car recreations, like the Tesla, referenced above over the years. But few have brought such detail and functionality to the mix quite like what the Little Car Company is doing here.

The D85 Junior is a 2/3-scale battery-powered car for your kids that appears to nail every spec and detail of the original. That includes a real aluminum and mahogany steering wheel, leather seats, and a fully-functional dashboard.

But it doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find actual disc brakes, a handbrake, and the iconic dual-wishbone rear axel. It’s largely a completely functional recreation of the original, which is mighty impressive.

The electric motor can hit speeds up to 30MPH, making this a car that requires a driver with some skill, not just any kid. As noted off the top, when combined with a 20-mile range, this is quite the impressive ride.

Wisely, The Little Car Company is putting a handful of driving modes into these vehicles. Novice will restrict capabilities quite a bit, with 2-3 other modes depending on the model offering varying driving experiences.

Other notable features include:

Length: 3.05m

Width: 1.12m

Height (from floor to top of windscreen): 0.88m

Wheelbase: 1.66m

3-5 hours to charge battery

12-month warranty

Designed for ages 14 and older

Ordering

If you’re interested in what the Little Car Company has cooked up, you’ll need to place a £5,000 deposit, with a final purchase price starting at £35,000. It’s fully refundable until the car has its final order placed. Here’s a more in-depth look at the ordering process:

To secure a build slot for a DB5 Junior, please visit the ‘RESERVE A BUILD SLOT’ page where you can pay your £5,000 deposit. This deposit is entirely refundable up until you place your final order for the car. A Full Order Form will be sent to you for completion and should be returned to The Little Car Company. During this process, should you have any queries regarding specification, the Little Car Company team will be on hand to advise. We will introduce you to a specialist company to handle your delivery, customs, VAT, and other import requirements. A member of The Little Car Company team will be included in discussions to support where necessary. Full order invoices will be sent to you for payment within 7 days. Production of your DB5 Junior will begin. The Little Car Company team will be in contact to confirm and arrange a final delivery (or collection) date. Your DB5 Junior will arrive and be ready for you to enjoy!

