After launching the new 3,200-piece Mos Eisley Cantina earlier this morning, LEGO is also showcasing yet another new build for Star Wars fans. While not quite as massive, it gives us a look at what will very likely become a new lineup of kits moving forward. Bringing Yoda’s lightsaber into brick-built form, this 140-piece creation is a new take on collectible LEGO kits. Head below for all the details.

LEGO unveils new buildable Yoda Lightsaber

LEGO’s latest promotional kit from the Star Wars universe debuts as a brick-built version of Yoda’s Lightsaber. Stacking up to 140 pieces, the build re-creates the hilt of the blade itself, rather than the entire lightsaber. It’s easily the largest version of weapon from a more civilized age that we’ve seen from LEGO. It’s notably more intricate than the one included in LEGO’s buildable Yoda from last year.

The creation is geared toward collectors and comes complete with a display stand and plaque similar to the buildable helmet statues we saw earlier in the year.

The unfortunate part about the new LEGO Yoda Lightsaber is that launched as a promotional item to go alongside the Mos Eisley Cantina. But since going up for sale this morning, the gift with purchase has gone out of stock. There’s still hope we’ll see this unique build go back up on the store at a later point, as LEGO just recently made the 20th anniversary Obi-Wan Kenobi figure that was a promotion exclusive last year available on the shop. So hopefully we’ll see the same thing here.

9to5Toys’ Take

As strange as it is to see Yoda’s lightsaber assembled here instead of something more iconic like the Skywalker saber, it’s still great to see LEGO expand into a new series of kits. Given that LEGO has been relying on some exclusive minifigures and micro-scale re-creations of Star Wars locations for the past few years, this looks like the first step toward a new line of promotional kits.

It’s very likely we’ll end up seeing more of these builds going forward, especially with the upcoming holiday shopping season. Even though Yoda isn’t released to the Mos Eisley Cantina, it’s likely LEGO opted to re-create his lightsaber as a bit of a tease before we see the brick-built version of The Child debut later this fall. Given how quickly this one sold, it looks like LEGO really has a hit on their hands this time around.

