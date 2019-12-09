To close out the year, LEGO is following up its Black Friday festivities by kicking off two new promotions. The first gives Star Wars fans yet another minifigure to collect in the form of a 20th Anniversary LEGO Obi-Wan. You’ll also be able to score a nearly 500-piece gingerbread house miniature creation. Head below for a closer look and to find out how you can add them to your collection.

LEGO launches 20th Anniversary Obi-Wan figure

Over the course of 2019, we saw the launch of five different 20th Anniversary Star Wars sets alongside two miniature builds in celebration of the milestone. Included in that first wave of kits were five exclusive minifigures which paid homage to the very first figs from a galaxy far, far away. Now LEGO is unveiling yet another one of the vintage-inspired minifigs, Old Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Launching as an exclusive gift with purchase, the Old Ben minifigure was first released in 1999 Landspeeder kit. That kit was the only way to bring home the aged Jedi figure, and so it’s quite fitting that LEGO is opting to give the same treatment as other characters from the Star Wars universe we’ve seen throughout 2019. He features simple tan robe printing and of course, the same yellow skin as accustomed from the Star Wars theme two decades ago.

In order to add the 20th Anniversary Obi-Wan Kenobi minifigure to your collection, you’ll need to spend $40 or more on Star Wars kits at LEGO. You’ll have plenty of time to take advantage of this promotion, as it’s slated to end on January 31st or when stock runs out.

On top of giving Star Wars fans an extra present for the holidays, LEGO is also rolling out a more festive gift with purchase. Building off of the Winter Village Gingerbread House kit that launched earlier in the year, LEGO is back with a miniature version. This 499-piece kit recreates one of this year’s most iconic sets and is a great build to get in the holiday spirit.

Similarly to the 20th Anniversary Obi-Wan figure, the only way to officially score this kit is by buying select sets from LEGO. Here you’ll need to spend $99 or more on any combination of sets. It’ll also stack with the Star Wars gift, so you’ll have the chance to get not one, but two builds. This promotion will run through December 24th or while supplies last.

On top of both promotions running right now, LEGO is also offering double VIP points, which sweetens the pot even further. So whether you’re looking to grab one of the discounted sets, or a new release, like the UCS Star Destroyer, this is effectively like getting 10% off your next order.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Considering that the 20th Anniversary of the Star Wars theme is coming to a close, it’s nice to see LEGO pull out one last kit in celebration. I’m sure a lot fans will find the Obi-Wan minifigure to be a must-have, and the miniature Gingerbread House is certainly a fun build, too.

More LEGO news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!