Amazon Gold Box internal SSD sale starts from under $49 (Today only, 20% off)

- Sep. 17th 2020 7:47 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off SK Hynix Internal Solid-State Drives. One standout is the SK Hynix Gold 500GB 3D NAND 2.5-inch SATA III Internal Solid-State Drive for $48.79 shipped. Regularly $61, today’s deal is within $1 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Perfect for speedy SSD upgrades and the like, this model features sequential read/write speeds up to 560MB/s. It is a standard 2.5-inch SSD rated for 600TBW (terabytes written) and includes a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. Head below for even more SSD deals.

At 500GB for $49, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand you would trust for less. The comparable Samsung 860 EVO sells for $70 right now. You can save slightly with this Kingston 480GB model and score a more well-known brand name, but either way this is about as low as near-500GB SSDs go for with solid ratings.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s SK Hynix Gold Box for the 1TB SSD deal and more. But we also have some all-time lows on Samsung’s T7 Portable USB-C SSDs starting at $80 as well.

Also, be sure to check out the new WD My Passport SSD as well as its encrypted ArmorLock SSD that unlocks using your smartphone.

More on the SK Hynix Gold 500GB SSD:

  • Premium upgrades to your PC with SSD from global semiconductor powerhouse
  • Top tier speed, best-in-class sequential read speeds. Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s.
  • Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM
  • Superior reliability and stability (MTBF/TBW). 1.5 Million Hours MTBF, best-in-class 600 TBW (terabytes written)
  • 5 year warranty and rock solid support from technology pioneer, now available to PC builders and upgraders

