Monoprice’s Dark Matter RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard drops to $57 (Save 43%)

Monoprice is currently offering its Dark Matter Collider Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $57.12 shipped. Down from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer saves you 43%, marks one of the first discounts to date, and is a new all-time low. Monoprice delivers a customizable typing and gaming experience with its Dark Matter Collider, which sports mechanical Cherry MX Red switches. With N-key rollover for always ensuring it registers key presses, you’ll also enjoy macro support, per-key RGB backlighting, and more to tailor the keyboard to your battlestation. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Complete your battlestation upgrade by picking up Monoprice’s Extra Wide Mouse Pad for $14. Given that you’ll have plenty of cash left over from the lead deal, this is a great way to further enhance your setup for less than you would have originally spent. It measures 36-inches wide and 12-inches deep, providing more than enough space for the keyboard alongside a mouse and more.

For more from Monoprice’s Dark Matter gaming lineup, be sure to check out our hands-on review with its massive 49-inch monitor. Then go hit up all of the deals in our PC gaming guide, like LG’s 34-inch UltraWide, and even a new all-time low on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor at $350 off.

Monoprice Dark Matter Collider Keyboard features:

The Dark Matter Collider Keyboard features high-performance switches, robust build quality, and a combination of feature sets that make it the gold standard for modern, everyday gaming keyboards. It uses German manufactured Cherry MX switches, the iconic mechanical switches that define the industry benchmark for key feel, performance, and reliability. With an intentionally minimalist design, the Collider features clean edges and soft finishes that blend into any gaming battle station.

