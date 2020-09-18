Microsoft now offering FREE print-at-home paper Xbox Series S/X replicas

- Sep. 18th 2020 1:57 pm ET

FREE
0

While pre-orders are scheduled to begin next week for the real thing, Microsoft is now offering up “scale-accurate” paper Xbox Series S/X models as place holders. We have seen a number of interesting print-at-home promotions in the wake of COVID-19 — the Animal Crossing activity sheet and Cards Against Humanity Family Edition, for example — but it looks like Microsoft is looking to hype up excitement for pre-orders next week with these free paper Xbox Series S/X models. Head below for more details.

Paper Xbox Series S/X replicas for FREE: 

While you wait for pre-orders to go live early next week, and subsequently the official November 10, 2020 launch date, Microsoft is now offering free print-at-home files for a paper Xbox Series S/X. They don’t play games or anything, but rather just so you can “plan how they’re going to fit in your lifestyle.”

There are full-scale and 1/3 scale files available for both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S found on this page. Everything is available as a FREE download to all, and it looks like the only things you’ll need are a printer, paper, some scissors, and glue to make it come together.

If you’re interested in an Xbox Series S/X pre-order or are a PlayStation fan that just wants to see how an organized pre-sale is supposed to look, here is everything you need to know. Everything starts up September 22, but you’ll want to swing by our post for details on retailers and times.

Here are today’s best game deals and our Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison feature to help you decide which model to go for next week.

More on the paper Xbox Series S/X model:

MAKE A PAPER XBOX SERIES X | S: While you wait for the new generation of Xbox consoles, put a paper placeholder in your home. Find the perfect fit: The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release on November 10. Until then, download these scale-accurate paper models of both consoles to plan how they’re going to fit in your lifestyle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard