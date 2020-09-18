While pre-orders are scheduled to begin next week for the real thing, Microsoft is now offering up “scale-accurate” paper Xbox Series S/X models as place holders. We have seen a number of interesting print-at-home promotions in the wake of COVID-19 — the Animal Crossing activity sheet and Cards Against Humanity Family Edition, for example — but it looks like Microsoft is looking to hype up excitement for pre-orders next week with these free paper Xbox Series S/X models. Head below for more details.

Paper Xbox Series S/X replicas for FREE:

While you wait for pre-orders to go live early next week, and subsequently the official November 10, 2020 launch date, Microsoft is now offering free print-at-home files for a paper Xbox Series S/X. They don’t play games or anything, but rather just so you can “plan how they’re going to fit in your lifestyle.”

There are full-scale and 1/3 scale files available for both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S found on this page. Everything is available as a FREE download to all, and it looks like the only things you’ll need are a printer, paper, some scissors, and glue to make it come together.

If you’re interested in an Xbox Series S/X pre-order or are a PlayStation fan that just wants to see how an organized pre-sale is supposed to look, here is everything you need to know. Everything starts up September 22, but you’ll want to swing by our post for details on retailers and times.

More on the paper Xbox Series S/X model:

MAKE A PAPER XBOX SERIES X | S: While you wait for the new generation of Xbox consoles, put a paper placeholder in your home.

