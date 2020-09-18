Top-end Sony ANC wireless over-ear headphones are $255, today only (Ref. $350)

Today only, Woot offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $254.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, these headphones typically sell for $350 before dropping to $299 recently. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback, and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback and more. We called them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review and rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save further and still enjoy active noise cancellation with COWIN’s E7 wireless headphones. These are a #1 best-seller at Amazon with up to 30-hours of battery life and 40mm drivers. Of course, you’ll miss out on Sony’s sleek design and best-in-class active noise cancellation, but the price difference is tough to beat. Learn more here.

In case you missed it, Sony just recently introduced a follow-up to the beloved WH1000XM3. The latest rendition delivers improved ANC and a competitive price tag to boot.

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology

Built-In Rechargeable Battery

Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC

LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs

Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups

Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling

Tap Controls for Audio & Calls

Comfortable & Lightweight Design

Includes Stereo Connector Cable

