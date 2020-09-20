Home Depot takes up to 20% off Werner ladders, paint accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 20% off various paint accessories and ladders. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s top pick is the Werner 14-foot Multi-purpose Ladder at $199.93. Regularly over $275, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $13 and is the best we’ve seen in recent months. This model offers a 5-in-1 design with an up to 14-foot reach. It offers full extension with a maximum weight capacity of 300-pounds. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for even more deals from Home Depot. We also have plenty of additional price drops in our constantly updated home goods guide, as well, that is worth checking out as you tackle DIY projects around the house this summer.

Werner Multi-purpose Ladder features:

The FMT-13 14 ft. reach fiberglass multi-ladder is versatile and easy to transport. The adjustable telescoping design allows the ladder to be used in 5 different positions twin Step Ladder, Stairway Step Ladder, Extension Ladder, Wall Ladder and as 2 scaffold bases.

