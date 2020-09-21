Pottery Barn’s Renewed and Mindfully Made Collections are designed with organic materials that last. The Renewal collection features table linens, quilts, pillow covers, and other textile products that have barely been used, at deep discounts. Also, the Mindfully Made Collection includes cotton that’s responsibility sourced as well as GREEN-GUARD certified. If your home is due for a spruce up, the Pottery Barn Renewed or Mindfully Made Lines are a great idea. Prices range from $10 to $300, which is a lot lower than most Pottery Barn items. Plus, if you’re unsatisfied with your Renewal Workshop purchase, it offers full refunds and free returns for up to 60 days. Head below the jump to find some of our favorite items.

Belgian Flax Linen Collection

The Belgian Flax Linen Collection was designed to become softer with every wash. It’s also breathable and hypo-allergenic. One of our favorite pieces from this line is the Belgian Flax Linen Diamond Quilt. This is a perfect option for fall layering, and it’s available in an array of beautiful colors. The quilt is also machine washable and designed with a cool touch. It comes in sizes from Twin to California King and is priced from $250.

Big Sur Collection

The Pottery Barn Big Sur Collection is furniture made with recycled materials and soy-based cushions. There is an array of sofas, chairs, love seats, and more with modern designs that were designed for comfort. They were also created with versatility in mind. All of the coloring is very neutral to fit with any space.

Beachcomber Baskets

If you’re looking to organize a space, be sure to check out the Beachcomber Baskets. These baskets are hand-braided and made of renewable seagrass. They’re a great option for storing items in a pantry or closet. You can also store fall blankets in them for guests as well as towels, or magazines. Prices start at just $39 and will be used for a lifetime.

Pottery Barn Organic Towels

Update your towels this fall with the Organic styles from Pottery Barn. These towels were made to be good for your home and the environment. They were independent lab and verified to be safe from over 350 harmful substances One of our favorite styles is the Blakely Sculpted Towels that are priced from just $19. I love the unique print and plush look. They’re also heavy-weighted for fall weather.

