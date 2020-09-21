Score a new low on the LEGO Kylo Ren Shuttle at $105 (20% off), more from $18

Trusted seller Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Kylo Ren’s Shuttle for $104.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130 like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Assembling Kylo Ren’s shuttle from the Sequel Trilogy, this LEGO Star Wars creation stacks up to 1,005-pieces and stands over 13-inches tall once fully-assembled. Alongside a built-in mechanism that allows you to fold down the wings, you’ll find a interior cockpit and more. Plus, LEGO includes six minifigures here including Kylo Ren himself and more. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $18.

Other notable LEGO deals at Amazon include:

Speaking of LEGO, this morning we got an official first look at the new 1,100-piece The Child set from the Mandalorian. That’s on top of the upcoming 2,300-piece 1989 Batwing that launched over the weekend alongside news that the NASA Apollo Saturn V and Ship in a Bottle would be returning to store shelves. And don’t forget to dive into our recent review of the LEGO AT-AT right here.

LEGO Kylo Ren’s Shuttle features:

Travel the galaxy with Kylo Ren’s personal shuttle. It has everything the Supreme Leader could ever want, including folding wings and spring-loaded shooters for scaring off those pesky Resistance fighters! There’s also space in the cockpit for his fearsome crew, the Knights of Ren. This awesome set also comes with General Pryde, a Sith Trooper and a First Order Stormtrooper, so you can start battling right away!

