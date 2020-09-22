Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip drops to a new all-time low at $500 off

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Android Smartphone for $880 shipped. Down from its usual $1,380 going rate, today’s offer marks one of the first notable price cuts, beats Best Buy’s sale price by $300, and marks a new all-time low. While not the new 5G variant that just launched earlier this summer, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip delivers a unique design reminiscent of mid-2000s cellphones complete with a folding 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Other notable features here include 256GB of onboard storage, two 12MP cameras, and a Snapdragon 855+ SoC to power the experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Use your savings to pick up Spigen Thin Fit Galaxy Z Flip Case for $30 at Amazon. This will help keep your new handset protected while just using a fraction of the left over cash from the lead deal. It brings a slim design with added scratch resistance into the mix alongside a 4.6/5 star rating.

Yesterday’s $100 discount is still live on the Samsung A71 5G Smartphone, which drops it to a new low of $500. We’re also still tracking the brand’s Galaxy Tab A Android tablets on sale from $120, as well. And all of the best Android apps and games to start the week are available in our roundup right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features:

A new take on an old-school design, the Galaxy Z Flip SA-F700F Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone from Samsungbrings back the flip-style phone with a new twist. The screen is made from flexible glass that flips open to reveal a huge, brilliant, and seamless 6.7″ AMOLED display. The display can actually hold its position between closed and open, giving you interesting photographic opportunities with the ability to shoot at low angles, as well as split the screen or run two apps at once in Flex Mode.

