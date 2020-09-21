It is now time to dig into Monday’s best Android app deals. Alongside some freebie icon packs, we are looking at total world domination experiences, traffic coordinating puzzlers, staying organized, turn-based golf, and much more today. More specifically speaking, highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles such as Age of Civilizations, Traffix, Bleentoro Pro, Day by Day Organizer PRO, Heedless, Golf Peaks, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s unlocked A71 5G Smartphone at a new low of $500 while last week’s offers on TCL’s 10 Pro and the Moto Edge 5G are still alive and well. Moving over to the tablet side of things, today we spotted the Samsung Galaxy Tab A down at $120 but we also still have a series of Samsung, ASUS, and Acer Chromebooks alongside HP’s 15-inch 128GB on sale as well. Anker launched a fresh new Amazon sale with loads of USB-C gear and more from $9 and be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for additional Android accessories.

Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $38, Kingdom Hearts III $13.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Age of Civilizations:

Age of Civilizations is a turn-based strategy game in which your object is to dominate the world. The capital is the most important province in a civilization. If you lose your capital for 3 turns, your civilization will no longer exist. If you capture another civilization’s capital, you obtain all of its provinces. Capitals have a defensive bonus: +15% and an offensive bonus: +15%. Capitals have all buildings already constructed. Money is added to your treasury through income tax, which is based off your civilization’s total population and economy. Money is subracted from your treasury for military upkeep, which is based off your amount of military units (units at sea have a higher upkeep than units on land).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!