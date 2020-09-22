This $17.50 adapter lets you use AirPods with a Nintendo Switch (Save 35%)

- Sep. 22nd 2020 11:47 am ET

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Audio Adapter for $17.54 Prime shipped when code UGREEN843 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $27 going rate, today’s offer is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale and a new all-time low. If you often play Switch games in handheld mode, odds are you’ve wished the hybrid console had Bluetooth built in for pairing wireless headphones. This adapter does just that, allowing you to use AirPods and more with the console. It packs a compact design that won’t interior with the Switch’s portable nature and can be used for 8-hours at a time before needing to be recharged. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 345 customers. More details.

For comparison, today’s featured option is the lowest you’ll find when it comes to adding Bluetooth to a Nintendo Switch. Most other options go for $25 or more at Amazon, with models from some lesser-known brands still entering at a few dollars more than the UGREEN offering. But if you can live without the Switch-focused form-factor, this highly-rated Bluetooth audio adapter will get the job done for under $15.

And then for additional ways to upgrade your Switch, be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup of the best game deals. Nintendo’s ongoing SEGA 60th Anniversary eShop sale is still live with deals from $6, as well. And if you’re scouting out picking up a next-generation console, be sure to keep it locked right here for details on securing a Xbox Series S and Series X pre-order.

UGREEN Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Adapter features:

Adding Bluetooth to Nintendo Switch: UGREEN 3.5mm audio adapter perfectly solves the problem of connecting Nintendo Switch with Bluetooth earphones, speakers, headphones. Support two wireless headphones simultaneously, sharing game fun with your partner!

