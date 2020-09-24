Unclutter for Mac helps you maintain a clean desktop, now $12 (Orig. $20)

While it’s tempting to use your desktop for temporary storage, you can easily end up with a complete mess. Unclutter for Mac provides a quick-access drawer so you can sweep away files, folders, and notes. You can get this award-winning app now for $11.99 (Orig. $20) at 9to5Toys Specials.

In theory, your desktop should be a clean slate for clear thinking. In reality, it often becomes a dumping ground for files and folders you never organized properly.

With Unclutter for Mac, you can restore some order to your workflow. To use this app, you simply move the cursor to the top of the screen and scroll down to reveal a drawer. It feels like pulling down the notifications drawer on iOS.

The difference is, Unclutter provides a small storage area. Here you can drag and drop files and folders for quick access. There is also a notepad for recording your thoughts, and you can access your recent clipboard history.

It is possible to drag these panels around for even quicker access, and your notes are synced between devices via iCloud. Unclutter supports Retina displays, multiple screens, and dark/light modes.

Rated at 4.7 stars on the Mac App Store, Unclutter for Mac is now 40% off at $11.99.

