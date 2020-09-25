Add the Monopoly Overwatch Board Game to your collection for $10 (Reg. $25+)

- Sep. 25th 2020 11:24 am ET

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Gamer Overwatch Collector’s Edition Board Game for $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched as part of GameStop Deals of the Day. Regularly fetching between $25 and $30, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. It is also within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Inspired by the popular Blizzard hero shooter, this is the Monopoly you know and love with some interesting Overwatch twists. These include six character tokens for D. Va, Lúcio, Mercy, Reaper, Tracer, and Winston as well as new team and point-based objectives. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 350 Amazon customers.

At just $10, this is now one of the most affordable Monopoly board games out there. Even the original option and the usually rock-bottom Monopoly Speed Board Game are starting from around $17 right now. But for something similar that’s even more affordable, take a look at the Monopoly Deal Card Game for $7 Prime shipped. This one offers up 15- to 25-minute games and saves you some cash in the process.

Then go check out the PAC-MAN Monopoly board game with a mini arcade machine included as well as Sonic the Hedgehog edition while you’re at it.

Or just skip the board games, and score some PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One deals. And we also have a selection of LEGO building kits on sale from $16 right here for something a little more hands-on.

More on the Monopoly Overwatch Board Game:

  • INSPIRED BY OVERWATCH: This Monopoly board game is inspired by the wildly popular Overwatch video game; designed with Overwatch fans in mind
  • 6 CHARACTER TOKENS: The Overwatch edition of the Monopoly game features 6 character tokens including D. Va, Lúcio, Mercy, Reaper, Tracer, and Winston
  • COLLECTOR’S EDITION: This Monopoly Gamer Overwatch Collector’s Edition board game makes a great gift or collector’s item for Overwatch players

