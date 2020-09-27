Refresh your bedding with up to 30% off cotton sheet sets starting at $38.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, California Design Den (99% positive all-time feedback from 8,400+) via Amazon is discounting selection of its cotton bedding sheet sets by up to 30%. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Pure White Duvet Cover King 3-piece Sateen Bedsheet Set for $38.49. Down from its $55 going rate, today’s offer is $4 under the previous discount and a new all-time low. This 3-piece bedsheet set is comprised of a duvet cover with two matching pillow shams and is designed for king-sized beds. Everything included is comprised of 100% cotto with 400 thread counts and are also machine washable. Over 18,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the deals in today’s sale for other ways to update your bedroom. There are various sizes available if the featued king option isn’t the right fit, as well as other sets for refreshing your entire sleeping setup. Our home goods guide has even more ways to refresh your space, as well.

California Design Den bedding features:

Do you love the luxury and quality of W Hotel duvets? Now you can bring your premium travel experience home with our 400-thread-count, pure cotton duvet cover sets. We rely on yarns made with 100% long staple cotton fiber and a smooth sateen finish. Our eco-friendly duvet covers retain softness for a lifetime and resist fading. From boys’ duvets in classic hues to king duvets in show stopping patterns, we offer every size and style

