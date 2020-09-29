Board games from $5: Monopoly Speed and Star Wars Child Edition + more

- Sep. 29th 2020 4:03 pm ET

Walmart is now offering the Monopoly Speed Board Game for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20, this is 50% off the going rate at Walmart and well under the current $18+ price at Amazon. Ideal for bite-sized games of everyone’s favorite real-estate tycoon board game, you can get through entire matches in as little as 10-minutes. Players don’t need to wait their turn here with a timer counting down the buying and trading stages, offering up a fast-paced and more chaotic experience than the original. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more board game deals including the first notable price drop on Monopoly Star Wars The Child Edition.

More board game deals:

If you’re looking for something to spice up game night for even less, check out the Monopoly Deal Card Game for $7 Prime shipped. But if you really want to add some excitement, Arcade1Up is upgrading game night with its new touchscreen Infinity Game Table. You can read all about the new digital game table right here and then dig into our games/apps guide for even more discounts.

Here’s the latest PAC-MAN Monopoly board game, the Sonic the Hedgehog Edition, and the Banking version with voice commands if you’re looking for a different spin on the classic.

More on the Monopoly Speed Board Game:

Not a lot of time? No problem! The Monopoly Speed board game can be played in under 10 minutes! Everyone rolls and buys at once so players don’t have to wait for their turn. During 4 rounds, players race against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever. The timer counts down each buying and trading stage, and there’s no break between stages. There are even 2 Go spaces, and players can get out of Jail free every time. The Monopoly Speed board game is great choice for family game night, parties with friends, and a quick break from the every day.

