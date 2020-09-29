Board games from $5: Monopoly Speed and Star Wars Child Edition + more

Walmart is now offering the Monopoly Speed Board Game for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20, this is 50% off the going rate at Walmart and well under the current $18+ price at Amazon. Ideal for bite-sized games of everyone’s favorite real-estate tycoon board game, you can get through entire matches in as little as 10-minutes. Players don’t need to wait their turn here with a timer counting down the buying and trading stages, offering up a fast-paced and more chaotic experience than the original. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more board game deals including the first notable price drop on Monopoly Star Wars The Child Edition.

More on the Monopoly Speed Board Game:

Not a lot of time? No problem! The Monopoly Speed board game can be played in under 10 minutes! Everyone rolls and buys at once so players don’t have to wait for their turn. During 4 rounds, players race against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever. The timer counts down each buying and trading stage, and there’s no break between stages. There are even 2 Go spaces, and players can get out of Jail free every time. The Monopoly Speed board game is great choice for family game night, parties with friends, and a quick break from the every day.

