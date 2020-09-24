LaCie’s Rugged Pro 2TB Thunderbolt 3 SSD drops to new low at $479 (Save $221)

- Sep. 24th 2020 1:24 pm ET

0

BuyDig is currently offering the LaCie Rugged Pro 2TB Thunderbolt 3 Portable Solid-State Drive for $479 shipped when code KLY22 has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $700 price tag like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen and saves you 32%. LaCie’s Rugged Pro SSD lives up to its name with IP67-rated water resistance, as well as 3-meter drop tolerance, 2-ton car crush resistance, and dust-resistance. Its Thunderbolt 3 connectivity enables 2,800MB/s transfer speeds, making it an ideal option for video editors and more. Plus, everything comes backed by a 5-year warranty. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need 2TB of Thunderbolt 3 storage can instead opt for one of the LaCie Rugged SSDs instead. The 500GB model will run you $140 at Amazon, delivering USB-C connectivity alongside much of the same durable design and 1,050MB/s speeds.

This morning’s new collection of Mac accessories and discounts kicked off with a series of deals on Twelve South gear including its Compass Pro for iPad at $53. That joins ongoing discounts on Sabrent Rocket Thunderbolt 3 SSDs which are now up to $300 off.

LaCie Rugged Pro 2TB SSD features:

Harness top Thunderbolt 3 speeds with the 2TB Seagate FireCuda NV Me SSD for playback/recording of up to 2800MB/s on 6K, 8K, and super so-so video. Tackle any terrain with extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop tolerance, two-ton car crush resistance, and dust resistance in a palm-sized external SSD Drive

