Amazon is offering the MSI MAG CORELIQUID 240R All-in-One CPU Cooler on sale for $107.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Down from its $130 list price and $127 going rate at Best Buy, today’s deal is the first major drop that we’ve tracked and is an all-time low at Amazon. If your custom desktop is still on a stock CPU cooler, it’s time to upgrade. Going from a stock air cooler to a 240mm AiO will deliver upgraded performance, more overclocking headroom, and likely even a quieter setup overall. MSI’s model here offers a rotating cap design so you can make sure that the logo is properly faced upward. Plus, the two RGB fans allow you to really make your setup entirely customizable. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, my personal favorite cooler is the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4. Most 120mm and 240mm all-in-one liquid coolers offer increased performance over stock coolers, but generally tie in cooling capabilities with higher-end air models. I used the Dark Rock Pro 4 on my personal desktop running Intel’s i7-8086K and it kept things extremely cool. The sleek design sports two fans and is whisper-quiet almost always. At $90, you’ll save a few bucks over today’s lead deal, but lose the ability to say your rig is water-cooled and also ditch the RGB styling you’ll find on the above fans.

However, the CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 (that’s a mouthful) offers a 240mm all-in-one design for $80 shipped. What’s the catch? Well, the overall design takes a step down from MSI’s MAG CORELIQUID model on sale above, but you’ll still likely find a similar performance here. If you’re really wanting that liquid-cooled design and 240mm size, this is a fantastic AiO to check out.

MSI MAG CORELIQUID 240R AiO Cooler features:

TIMELESS RELIABILITY – The motor ceramic bearing has been designed to stand up to 100,000 hours of life expectancy.

TOTAL RGB FAN CONTROL The included RGB fans support custom speed with PWM fan and customizable lighting through software.

ROTATABLE CAP – Mount the cold plate in any orientation, turn the cap up to 270 degrees to keep it upright.

RADIATOR PUMP DESIGN – The pump has been integrated into the radiator for sound dampening and noise reduction.

