Print wirelessly from your phone with a Kodak Photo Mini 2 at $40 (Reg. $60+)

Adorama is now offering the Kodak Photo Printer Mini 2 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70, this model currently fetches $62 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is also $10 under the Amazon low and $5 below our previous mention. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, you can immediately print photos from your smartphone with no cables needed. Along with the free companion app for filters, editing, and more, this model can spit out black and white or color photos at 2.1- by 3.4-inches or (2.1- by 2.1-inch squares) that “stay bright for up to 10-years.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Kodak Mini 2 uses a sort of combo paper/ink cartridge to print the photos. While you’ll be good to go with the included cartridge, you’re also bound to run out before you’re even ready to catch winter holiday memories. So it might be a good idea to a use a fraction of your savings on an extra 20-pack for under $9 Prime shipped to ensure you’re ready to go at any time.

For more smartphone accessory deals, head over to our roundup. But if you’re in the market for a security camera or something for the car, we have a few options right now. Alongside the reveal of Amazon’s all-new Blink cameras, we have offers on Aukey’s slim 1080p dash camera, this solar-powered 1080p security camera, and some Venture models from $52.

More on the Kodak Photo Printer Mini 2:

Easy print technology – mini smartphone printer lets you print 2. 1 x 3. 4” photos direct from Android or iOS device; No cables or buttons necessary

Wireless connectivity – NFC one touch for Android Launches Kodak app to print in seconds; also compatible with iOS/Android via Bluetooth

HIGH QUALITY PHOTOS – Innovative 4 PASS D2T2 Dye Transfer Method Produces Beautiful, Detailed Black/White or Color Portraits That Dry Instantly & Stay Bright Up to 10 Yrs

