This solar-powered 1080p security camera is entirely wireless: $69.50 shipped

Soliom Solar Security (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S90 1080p Wireless Solar-powered Outdoor Security Camera for $69.69 shipped with the code KYJ5EB8C and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $130, today’s deal saves you more than 45% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this solar-powered security camera is entirely wireless, thanks to the built-in solar panels and Wi-Fi connectivity. That’s right, the sun’s rays power this camera, so no outlet or external battery is required for it to function. 1080p video ensures that you’ll see a high-quality image of whatever it’s aimed at, and night vision secures your home 24/7. 2-way audio also allows you to talk to those on the other end of the camera, which can be useful if someone is at the door or where they’re not supposed to be. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking to add solar-powered lighting to your yard? This one offers 300-lumens of brightness and can even be recharged via microUSB is the sun doesn’t come out. Right now, it’s on sale for under $16.50, which is a match for our last mention.

Ready to add some outdoor security to your home, but looking for something a bit different? Wyze Cam Outdoor is a portable 1080p security camera that’s battery-powered. Ditching the solar panels gives this camera a more sleek design and even allows it to travel with you. We went hands-on with it and found that it offered “easy wireless setup with night vision for $50.”

Soliom Solar Outdoor Security Camera features:

Soliom S90 Cameras for home security is self-sustained by 3 solar panels with built-in 12000mah battery,current produced by solar panels are 500 to 1000ma per hour; Panels recharge the security camera within 3 to 4 sunny days thus eliminating the need for a manual charge.

