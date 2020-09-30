Smartphone Accessories: Tempered Glass iPhone 11/Pro Case $5 (50% off), more

ESR Authorized (97% positive all-time feedback from 4,000+) via Amazon is currently offering its Mimic Tempered Glass iPhone 11 Pro Case for $5.49 Prime shipped when code OMMAZ4Y8 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $11 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Also available for the iPhone 11 for $4.99 with the aforementioned code. This case from ESR protects your iPhone 11/Pro with a tempered glass design that pairs with a TPU frame for added shock-absorption. It’ll still show off your device’s design while adding a bit of color into the mix as well. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Solid 9H tempered glass with a soft TPU frame provide comprehensive and clear protection for iPhone 11. Mimics the smooth back of the iPhone 11 and offers you great grip when holding the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Clear Case have 9H-hardness material back and it is tough enough to withstand the nicks and scrapes of everyday use. Soft corner material with built-in air offers more effective shock-absorbing protection for the hard back of the iPhone 11.

