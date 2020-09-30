After launching next month’s PlayStation Plus freebies this morning, we are now tracking a pair of notable PSN promotions. There are over 300 digital PlayStation 4 titles on sale spread across a pair of new PSN sales including the Games of the Generation event and the Games Under $15 collection. You’ll find some horror-related titles to get you in the Halloween mood alongside a host of other titles to fill up your back catalogue. Head below for our top picks.

The deals start from $2 in today’s new PSN promotions and even include some newer releases. We caught the standout deal this morning before the sale went live with Ghost of Tsushima now down at one of the best prices we have tracked, but you’ll find the rest of our picks from both sales down below:

While most of us never even got a chance at PS5 pre-order thus far, Sony has assured gamers more units are on the way (at some point). But we do have some details on the launch lineup as well as a great deal on PlayStation Plus, new details on the PS Plus PS5 Collection, and more.

More on the Games of the Generation Sale:

PSN promotions: The Games of a Generation promotion launches on PlayStation Store Wednesday, September 30, giving you the chance to discover some of the best gameplay experiences PS4 has to offer. That includes this year’s acclaimed open world samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima, which slashes a staggering 25% off its digital RRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!