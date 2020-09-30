Sony has now taken to it official blog to unveil the October PlayStation Plus freebies. Last month saw Street Fighter V and PUBG (both still available to claim until October 5, 2020), but this month will see Need for Speed: Payback and the third-person action RPG, Vampyr. As always, you’ll need to make sure your PS Plus membership is in order to score the freebies. More details below.

October PlayStation Plus freebies:

Starting on October 6, 2020, PlayStation Plus members can score Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr for FREE. Both titles will remain part of your PS library for as long as your membership is active. Fortunately, we have 1-year memberships at just under $32 with free digital delivery, which is well under the regular $60 price tag and a great price to refresh at.

Headlining the October PlayStation Plus freebies is Need for Speed Payback. It is set in the underworld of Fortune Valley and features everything from thrilling heist missions and metal-crunching car battles” to “dazzling set pieces. There are three playable characters, customizable vehicles, and it usually fetches $20 on PSN.

Vampyr, on the other hand, is perfect for preparing for Halloween. This third-person action RPG is set in 1918 and puts players in the shoes of a doctor-turned vampire. The regular $40 game ($20 in physical form on Amazon), gives players a host of supernatural abilities and man-made tools to either save the city’s populace or feed on them to become stronger.

The October PlayStation Plus freebies will go live on October 6, one day after the September offerings will be gone forever.

While PlayStation 5 pre-orders were disappointing to say the least, we are expecting more units to go up for sale later this year. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the launch lineup and the new PlayStation Plus Collection as well as details on PS1, PS2, and PS3 backwards compatibility. The rest of today’s game deals can be found right here.

More from Sony:

Use four wheels and racing skills to outsmart opponents and stay alive in a city out to stop you and challenge yourself to stalk the fine line between supernatural vigilante and unholy monster with this month’s PS Plus games. With both Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr launching October 6, you won’t have long until you can turn speed demon or sink your teeth into a thrilling action horror.

