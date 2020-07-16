PlayStation Plus memberships now 50% off: 1-yr. at $30 + free digital delivery

- Jul. 16th 2020 12:21 pm ET

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $29.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, on par with the best prices we have tracked and a perfect opportunity to jump in. However, you can also use this deal to extend your existing subscription at a discount, no matter how many months might be left on it still. And you certainly don’t want to get stuck paying full price because you left until the last minute and just need to get online with freinds. Head below for more details.

PlayStation Plus provides its subscribers a number of notable perks. Those includes access to the monthly free game library, deeper deals on digital games via PSN, and online multiplayer for all your favorite titles. In fact, this month Sony is celebrating the 10th anniversary of PlayStation Plus with an extra free game and a no-cost PS4 theme.

Here’s the latest on PlayStation 5 and all the games recently unveiled for it. Sony also unveiled a series of new indie games recently and announced that production on PlayStation 5 has seriously ramped up. You might also have noticed that Sony has an all-digital version of its upcoming flagship machine on the way as well. If you have your eye on that model, you can learn more about it and the rest of the PS5 peripherals right here

Sony also has an ongoing July PSN sale with hundreds of titles on sale and be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for even more including Hasbro Game Night, Oceanhorn, Blossom Tales Sleeping King, Dragon Quest Heroes II, Strider, PAC-MAN, and many more. 

PlayStation Plus memberships:

  • 12 Months – Play All Year Long
  • Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends
  • FREE PlayStation 4 games every month
  • Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

