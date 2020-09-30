V-MODA’s stylish Crossfade Wireless Headphones fall to $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $99.99 shipped in red. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you 24%, is the best we’ve seen since July, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. For comparison, other styles sell for $140 or more at Amazon right now. Delivering the brand’s signature stylings with red accenting, vegan leather, and black metal trim, V-MODA’s Crossfade headphones pack 50mm drivers. On top of 12-hour battery life per charge, you can count on a fast refuel feature that gives you 3-hours of listening with just 3-minutes on the charger. Plus there’s memory foam and built-in microphones to round out the features. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 335 customers. Head below the fold for more.

While you won’t find headphones quite as eye-catching in the looks department, going with Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20 at $50 lets you pocket plenty of extra savings compared to the lead deal. Highlights here include up to 60-hours of playback per charge, 40mm drivers, and hybrid active noise cancellation. Plus, this pair of cans comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers.

If a pair of headphones with active noise cancelling is more your jam, we’re still tracking AirPods Pro at $187.50 for Verizon customers. That’s on top of the Jabra Elite 85h Headphones at $200 alongside an all-time low on Master & Dynamic’s MW65 at $374. There’s plenty more where those came from in our headphones guide, as well.

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Headphones features:

Crossfade Wireless is the product of years of research and development with the aim of delivering the classic Crossfade M-100 signature sound wirelessly, in a stylish device carrying on the traditions of V-MODA’s iconic shapes and premium materials. Wireless via Bluetooth technology for ultimate freedom, wired if you run out of juice or just want to enjoy pure analog mode with your own headphone amp or DAC

