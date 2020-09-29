Jabra’s ANC-equipped Elite 85h Headphones hit $200 ($50 off), more from $80

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $199.99 shipped in a variety of styles. Down from $250, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Delivering active noise cancellation, Jabra’s headphones pack six microphones to analyze your environment and automatically apply a personalized audio filter. The Elite 85h are also backed by 36-hour battery life, water-resistance, and built-in access to voice assistants. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 725 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Jabra Elite 45h Headphones for $79.99. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. These headphones pack upwards of 50-hour battery life alongside 40mm drivers and a similar build quality to the lead deal, just without the ANC features. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Alongside the ongoing offer on AirPods Pro at $187.50 for Verizon customers, there are plenty of other deals over in our headphones guide. The popular Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC Earbuds have returned to one of their best prices to date at $178, which are also joined by another pair of earbuds from the brand at $148.

Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones features:

Listen in comfort with these Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones. Integrated SmartSound audio technology adapts automatically to your surroundings, while a powerful battery offers up to 36 hours of playtime. These Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones feature eight separate mics for excellent call quality and are rain-resistant for safe use in all weather conditions.

