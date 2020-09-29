Jabra’s ANC-equipped Elite 85h Headphones hit $200 ($50 off), more from $80

- Sep. 29th 2020 8:30 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $199.99 shipped in a variety of styles. Down from $250, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Delivering active noise cancellation, Jabra’s headphones pack six microphones to analyze your environment and automatically apply a personalized audio filter. The Elite 85h are also backed by 36-hour battery life, water-resistance, and built-in access to voice assistants. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 725 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Jabra Elite 45h Headphones for $79.99. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. These headphones pack upwards of 50-hour battery life alongside 40mm drivers and a similar build quality to the lead deal, just without the ANC features. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Alongside the ongoing offer on AirPods Pro at $187.50 for Verizon customers, there are plenty of other deals over in our headphones guide. The popular Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC Earbuds have returned to one of their best prices to date at $178, which are also joined by another pair of earbuds from the brand at $148.

Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones features:

Listen in comfort with these Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones. Integrated SmartSound audio technology adapts automatically to your surroundings, while a powerful battery offers up to 36 hours of playtime. These Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones feature eight separate mics for excellent call quality and are rain-resistant for safe use in all weather conditions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Jabra

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go