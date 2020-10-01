Save more than 20% on GEARWRENCH’s 20-piece ratcheting wrench set, now $39

Amazon is offering the GEARWRENCH 20-piece Ratcheting Wrench Set for $38.98 shipped. Down from its $50 or more going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there and is the best available. While most closed-end wrenches need to be lifted off and placed back on the bolt or nut to loosen, which can be quite a pain. These wrenches have a closed ratcheting end, which is very useful when working on DIY projects. You’ll find both SAE and metric sizes here, ensuring you always have the right tool for the job. Over 1,400 happy customers have left a collective 4.8/5 stars.

Ditch the ratcheting design of today’s lead deal and save some cash. This 9-piece wrench set is available for just $18 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll find that it only includes SAE sizes, not metric, so do keep that in mind. But, for those just starting out, it’s a fantastic kit to pick up as it’ll have most of the common wrench sizes that you’ll come across in early DIY projects.

Looking for some power tools to outfit your toolkit? Well, we’ve tracked down some discounts on both SKIL and Metabo HPT, delivering both a jigsaw and drill with prices from $70 Prime shipped.

GEARWRENCH Ratcheting Wrench Set features:

72 tooth ratcheting box end needs a minimal 5° to move fasteners vs. 30° for standard wrenches

Off-corner loading design on box end provides better grip and reduces fastener rounding

Pass-thru technology works down any length of threaded rod and long bolts

Thin head and beam provide greater access in confined work areas

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!