Well, it’s been a long time coming. Players have been asking for cross-play in Apex Legends essentially since it was released, but it’s finally here. Originally announced back in June, Apex Legends is finally getting cross-play on October 6. Sadly, no cross-progression will be available in this port, but Respawn did lay out some of the benefits and features of cross-play for us to dive into, so keep reading to learn more.

Apex Legends cross-play allows PC and console to join forces

Something I’ve wanted since I started playing Apex Legends is cross-play. What started as me playing on Xbox and a friend playing on PlayStation eventually changed over to me playing on PC and friends playing on Xbox and PlayStation, which means we still couldn’t play together. Back in June, Respawn, the development company behind Apex Legends, announced that cross-play would be coming this fall…and it’s finally arrived.

Starting October 6, players will be able to party up and play together across all currently supported platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Origin. Steam will be included here once it launches. Respawn is enabling cross-play by default, though you will be able to disable this if it’s something that you really want to do. Communicating will be easy, as you’ll be able to use in-game voice chat, which is how most cross-play titles accomplish this.

Cross-play doesn’t equate to cross-progression, though that is coming “later this year”

While cross-play is a killer feature, many people have been waiting for cross-progression. Given that Apex Legends is a free game, it’s easy to just download it on multiple systems, or even just log-in on a friend’s console if you play on PC. Sadly, there will be no cross-progression support coming October 6, so logging in on a friend’s system will not bring over your rank progression, season pass level, or unlocks. However, Respawn does say that they will talk more about this “at our Steam launch later in the year.” So, there’s hope that cross-progression might not be that far away since there are only two months left in the year.

Don’t worry about keyboard and mouse warriors taking over console lobbies

Respawn is getting ahead of the curve and has stated that while PlayStation 4 and Xbox players will be lobbied up together in random public matches, PC gamers won’t be included there. This is to ensure that keyboard and mouse players aren’t being matched against console gamers, “for reasons that should be obvious.” However, should an Xbox or PlayStation gamer lobby up with a PC player, everyone will be thrust into a PC match, so console users, be ready to face those keyboard warriors.

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port coming soon?

Back in June, when cross-play was announced, Respawn also said that Apex Legends would be coming to Nintendo Switch. While we don’t have any official news as of yet, we can assume (though not confirm) that the Switch port should land sometime around when the game hits Steam, so before the end of the year.

