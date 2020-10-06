Blink Mini 1080p smart camera falls to new all-time low at $25 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers its Prime members the Blink Mini 1080p Smart Security Camera for $24.99 shipped. Typically fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to nearly 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a compact way to keep an eye on your home, Blink Mini sports 1080p recording alongside Alexa integration for pulling up feeds on an Echo Show, Fire TV, and more. Other notable features here include motion alerts, two-way talk, night vision, and more. Over 18,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for a new smart security camera, today’s lead deal is hard to pass up. It’s lower than the already affordable Wyze Cam and undercuts pretty much every other 1080p option at Amazon right now. But if you’re looking to surveil the outdoors, spending a portion of your savings on this weatherproof mount is a great way to complete the package of your latest home security upgrade.

Over in our smart home guide, we’re still tracking a notable discount on the eufyCam 2C camera system at $112. That’s joined by discounts on Govee’s addressable LED light strip for $24 as well as the Assistant-powered Lenovo Smart Tab M8 at $90.

Blink Mini features:

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night. Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most. See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!