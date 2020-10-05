Govee’s addressable RGBIC smart LED light strip hits a low of $24

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot RGBIC Smart LED Strip for $23.99 Prime shipped. Down from $33, today’s deal saves you nearly 30% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that Govee’s RGBIC LED strip offers something most competitors just can’t match: the ability to change the color of individual segments of the strip. That’s right, you’ll be able to customize the segments of this LED strip through an app and a Wi-Fi connection, bringing even more functionality to your smart home. There’s also Alexa and Assistant voice commands here, which make it super easy to turn the strip on or off, change the color, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for an RGB LED strip that won’t break the bank? This 16.4-foot model is just $12.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. The main thing here is that you’ll lose out on the control over individual segments, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity with Alexa/Assistant integration. But, it boasts the same length at around half the cost, so do keep that in mind.

For other smart lighting in your house, Ring now has a smart bulb for $15 Prime shipped. You’ll need the Ring Bridge for it to function, but this is about as budget-friendly as it gets for name-brand smart lighting.

Govee RGBIC LED Strip features:

Take Control by Voice: LED strip light works with Alexa and Google Home via simple voice control. Use simply conversations like “turn on/off light”, “change color to blue”, “dim/brighten light” to control. Release your hands, control lights freely.

Wonderful Dreamcolor: Adopting IC chips, various colors can be chasing in a line. The light strip shows a rainbow-like (dreamcolor) effect, providing an amazing visual experience for you. [Warm Notice: this strip light is NOT able to be cut]

Control from Anywhere: With Bluetooth or WiFi connection, the colored lights can be wireless controlled without distance limit even when you are away from home. Timer function on App “Govee Home” saves your time to switch on/off the strip light.

