If you’re looking to design your own Xbox controller before either new consoles release later this year, now’s the time to do it. Microsoft has announced that it would be temporarily closing the Xbox Design Lab on October 14, 2020, before re-launching the program sometime in 2021. But you can now score a solid $10 discount on your custom designs if you get in before then. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar, Xbox Design Lab is the place to design your own Xbox controller. It’s not just a straight up paint job either. You can customize everything from the body and back of the controller to the bumpers, triggers, D-pad, and much more with various colors and textures. All told, it amounts to over a “billion” different combination possibilities, according to Microsoft.

Design your own Xbox controller at $10 off:

Typically starting from around $70, you can now score $10 off your own custom design. Here are a couple things to watch out for: Sticking with the standard body type in the Xbox Design Lab editor will keep your price at $59.99 and you’ll also want to watch out for the $3.99 up-charge on the metallic D-pads in that section of the design process. Otherwise, go wild.

Another thing to point out here is that Xbox Design Lab controllers are in fact already more expensive than the standard colorways, even with today’s discount. The standard black model, for example, is currently starting at under $47 shipped at Amazon.

The Xbox Design Lab will presumably re-launch in 2021 with the new Xbox controllers, and possibly an updated online editor. But now might be your last chance to design your own Xbox controller before the 2020 holidays. As of right now, the Microsoft site is saying deliveries will arrive in November for custom controllers deigned before the October 14 closing date, but you’ll want to double check during check out in case that date slips.

While Xbox Series S/X pre-orders have come and gone now, here’s everything you need to know about Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive and our Xbox Series X vs. Series S post to help those still waiting on a chance to score one make an informed choice.

More on Xbox Design Lab:

Colors in the final product may vary from colors displayed on your device’s screen. Lighter thumbstick colors may require more frequent cleaning. NFL controller colors are limited to stay authentic to team colors. See where inspiration takes you with more than 1 billion possible color combinations.

