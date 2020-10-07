When Herman Miller first announced its partnership with Logitech at the beginning of the year, we assumed this new focus on gaming chairs would be a one-off. Turns out, the iconic furniture manufacturer has made significant moves to expand its offerings. Today, that includes the announcement of its Sayl Gaming Chair. This remake of the previously-released desk chair delivers a few upgrades, including a handful of bright colors and accents. You can get details on today’s release, including pre-order information and more, all down below.

Herman Miller brings refreshed Sayl Chair to market for gamers

The Sayl Chair has long been one of the more affordable options in Herman Miller’s stable of offerings. It departs from other chairs with a modern design and its webbed back. While it’s not as much of a premium build as other chairs in the mix, there are plenty of customizable features so you can find just the right posture while gaming.

Herman Miller describes the Sayl Chair further:

The special gaming edition of Sayl balances ergonomic support and the freedom to move—perfect for gamers who find themselves changing their posture and shifting positions throughout the day. Fine-tune the chair into a highly personalized fit that gives you exceptional support—whether you’re leaning forward in the zone or taking a break in a nice recline.

Amongst a number of changes made to the chair is a new color scheme. The bright color backing and adjustment handle pop off the black frame. Herman Miller is making six colors available at launch, and many additional shades are likely to be on the way later on.

Herman Miller has a long history of designing desk chairs, but its latest focus on gaming products is a new direction. The Herman Miller Sayl Gaming Chair is now available from $725

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m a big fan of Herman Miller’s line of products. They’ve long been one of the biggest forces in the world of furniture design. This new focus won’t be as well-received by purists, but it’s nice to see some fresh takes on the popular chairs.

